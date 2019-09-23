Kendall Jenner Wears A Latex Turtleneck To The Emmys And, Honestly, Work

Blonde one day and dripping with latex the next, Kendall Jenner is all about taking risks lately, and the 2019 Emmys red carpet was no exception.

The supermodel and reality TV star arrived at the 71st annual ceremony Sunday night rocking a latex turtleneck and a form-fitting gown printed with red roses, serving up sweet and sultry vibes.

Jenner walked the carpet with sister Kim Kardashian, who was considerably understated in a simple black gown. Just days ago, Jenner had dyed her hair blonde at a Burberry London Fashion Week show.

But she was back to brunette on Sunday, with her hair wrapped in a tight bun.