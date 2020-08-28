Kenosha Sheriff: Night When 2 Protesters Were Killed 'Wasn't Too Bad'

Two people protesting police brutality were killed and another was injured in Kenosha, Wisconsin, this week during a confrontation with armed vigilantes ― something the city’s sheriff said Thursday was not peaceful but “wasn’t too bad.”

“Last night was very peaceful,” Kenosha Sheriff David Beth said at a news conference. “Tuesday night, not quite so peaceful, but it wasn’t too bad.”

It was the only time he mentioned the protesters’ deaths during the event.

Protests have sprung up around the country this week after a police officer in Kenosha shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back seven times. Blake’s family says he has been paralyzed from the waist down.

Kenosha responded to protests in the city by putting a curfew into place. On Wednesday, Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis blamed the deaths on protesters being out after curfew. However, shooting suspect Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, was also out after curfew. Rittenhouse was arrested Wednesday in his hometown of Antioch, Illinois, and charged with first-degree murder.