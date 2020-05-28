Kensington Palace Blasts Magazine's Kate Middleton Cover Story In Rare Statement

It’s a tale of two statements.

Kensington Palace on Tuesday issued a rare rebuttal to a new Tatler cover story on Kate Middleton that uses inside sources to detail apparent royal discord between the Cambridges and the Sussexes.

“This story a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication,” a palace spokesperson said. The palace did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for further comment regarding which stories or statements in the piece it believes are false.

Tatler stood by the article, slated for the British society magazine’s July/August issue, in its own statement obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

“Tatler’s Editor-in-Chief Richard Dennen stands behind the reporting of Anna Pasternak and her sources,” said a spokesperson for the publication. “Kensington Palace knew we were running the ‘Catherine the Great’ cover months ago and we asked them to work together on it. The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false.”

In the piece, Tatler says it spoke with royal courtiers, friends close to Kate, and palace staff ― all of whom are anonymous in the piece ― to delve into the relationship between the Duchess of Cambridge and other members of the royal family, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.