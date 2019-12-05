Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Kesha performs a medley at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Get ready to party like it’s 2010.

Kesha, has officially been announced as a performer at the official Mardi Gras Party on Saturday 29 February, 2020.

Kesha joins Dua Lipa on the bill for the official party which will be held at Hordern Pavilion.

Organisers said the ticketed after party will look different this year with the venue transformed into a new “adult play land” and “multi-sensory feast” with music, light and, of course, gay anthems to keep the post-parade festivities going.

The ‘What Matters’ program will centre around inclusion, equality and amplifying the voices of the marginalised.