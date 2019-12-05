Get ready to party like it’s 2010.
Kesha, has officially been announced as a performer at the official Mardi Gras Party on Saturday 29 February, 2020.
Kesha joins Dua Lipa on the bill for the official party which will be held at Hordern Pavilion.
Organisers said the ticketed after party will look different this year with the venue transformed into a new “adult play land” and “multi-sensory feast” with music, light and, of course, gay anthems to keep the post-parade festivities going.
The ‘What Matters’ program will centre around inclusion, equality and amplifying the voices of the marginalised.
Other performers included on the Sydney Mardi Gras 2020 line up, running from February 14 until March 1, will include 2014 Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst, Koori Gras produced by Moogahlin Performing Arts, and My Trans Story - where Wagga Wagga Mardi Gras founder Holly Conroy, LGBTQI+ activist Ted Cook and Australian Defence Force Academy alumni Joel Wilson come together for a powerful first person account of the trans experience.
Signature events returning in 2020 include Fair Day on Sunday February 16, the Kaftan Party at Ivy’s Pool Club on Wednesday February 19, the Sissy Ball at the Enmore Theatre on Saturday February 22, and the Family Fun Day on Sunday February 23.
“This year we celebrate those at the forefront of the fight for equality. From ground-breaking queer artists to trailblazing thought leaders, Mardi Gras 2020 is an opportunity to visit the next destinations on our journey of diversity, inclusion and social justice,” Mardi Gras Arts Interim CEO, Grant Lowe said on Friday.
“With Sydney named as the host city for WorldPride 2023, there has never been a more pertinent time to celebrate LBGTQI+ culture and uplift every shade of the rainbow.”