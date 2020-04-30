Kevin Bacon Wants To Play Joe Exotic Of 'Tiger King,' Says He's 'My Type Of Guy'

In case any producers are looking to make a “Tiger King” movie, Kevin Bacon wants in. The 61-year-old actor appeared on NBC’s “3rd Hour of Today” on Wednesday to discuss his involvement in relief efforts for those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. After describing his organisation Six Degrees to host Al Roker, Bacon was asked about his love of the popular Netflix docuseries.

“I’d play Joe Exotic in a second,” the actor told Roker. “It’s funny because before that even came out, I said to my wife ― she said, ‘Why are you watching this show?’ I said, ‘This is an amazing show. The reason that I’m watching this show is these are the kind of characters I get asked to play.’ And to me, documentaries are way better. ... This is my type of guy, you know, so fingers crossed.”

"Sure, I'd play Joe Exotic in a second...this is my type of guy," says Bacon. pic.twitter.com/YEOFenW6Zz — 3rd Hour of TODAY (@3rdHourTODAY) April 29, 2020