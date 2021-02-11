Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex-Wife Britney Spears' Conservatorship

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline has spoken out in response to a new documentary about Spears and the ongoing public discussion about her conservatorship battle.

Federline’s family law attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told E! News on Monday that Federline “has no involvement with regard to Britney and her attorneys asking to remove Jamie as conservator” and has “stayed out of the conservatorship issues.”

The remarks are in response to FX releasing the documentary from The New York Times titled “Framing Britney Spears” last week. The documentary explores the theories surrounding the court-ordered conservatorship Spears is under and the #FreeBritney movement it has spurred; fans have been actively speaking out and protesting the conservatorship in an effort to “free” Spears who they believe is being held “hostage.”

The conservatorship, managed by Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, up until September 2019, is currently run by Spears’ care manager, Jodi Montgomery. Jamie Spears was removed from the role due to “personal health reasons.”

In November 2020, a judge declined to remove him as the head of her estate and kept him as co-conservator ― despite the singer’s claims through her court-appointed lawyer that she is “afraid of her father” and will “not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.” The judge said at the time that she would “consider further petitions for Jamie Spears’s removal,” per The New York Times.

Federline, through his lawyer Kaplan, also addressed Montgomery’s role in the conservatorship and indicated he thinks Montgomery “has done an admirable job and he has no other position to state with regard to the conservatorship.”