Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex-Wife Britney Spears' Conservatorship

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline has spoken out in response to a new documentary about Spears and the ongoing public discussion about her conservatorship battle.
Federline’s family law attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told E! News on Monday that Federline “has no involvement with regard to Britney and her attorneys asking to remove Jamie as conservator” and has “stayed out of the conservatorship issues.”
The remarks are in response to FX releasing the documentary from The New York Times titled “Framing Britney Spears” last week. The documentary explores the theories surrounding the court-ordered conservatorship Spears is under and the #FreeBritney movement it has spurred; fans have been actively speaking out and protesting the conservatorship in an effort to “free” Spears who they believe is being held “hostage.”
The conservatorship, managed by Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, up until September 2019, is currently run by Spears’ care manager, Jodi Montgomery. Jamie Spears was removed from the role due to “personal health reasons.”
In November 2020, a judge declined to remove him as the head of her estate and kept him as co-conservator ― despite the singer’s claims through her court-appointed lawyer that she is “afraid of her father” and will “not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.” The judge said at the time that she would “consider further petitions for Jamie Spears’s removal,” per The New York Times.
Federline, through his lawyer Kaplan, also addressed Montgomery’s role in the conservatorship and indicated he thinks Montgomery “has done an admirable job and he has no other position to state with regard to the conservatorship.”
Spears and Federline, who were married from 2004 to 2007, share two sons together, 15-year-old Sean and 14-year-old Jayden. The pair share custody of the boys, an arrangement that was amended in 2019 from a 50-50 split to 70-30 in Federline’s favor.
Kaplan told the publication that the boys are “doing great” and Federline is enjoying “the full extent of the custody that he has.” Additionally, he has “no idea whether the kids are aware of the documentary.”
Federline has largely kept quiet amid the calls for Spears’ freedom, but has been in contentious situations with the singer’s father in the past. In 2019, there was a “disagreement” between Jamie Spears and the boys, which led to the grandfather allegedly shaking Sean after breaking down a bedroom door to get to him, according to People. The event led to Federline getting a restraining order against Jamie Spears, which has prohibited contact between the boys and their grandfather ever since.
