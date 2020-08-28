marcoprati via Getty Images

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

It’s no longer ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’ at KFC. The fast food chain has ditched its slogan for the first time in 64 years amid the coronavirus pandemic.

KFC has insisted the slogan will be back “when the time is right”, adding that it is “pressing pause on using it in advertising, for a little while”.

“We find ourselves in a unique situation – having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment,” said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer at KFC. “While we are pausing the use of It’s Finger Lickin’ Good, rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn’t changing one bit.”

Kate Wall, from the brand’s advertising team, said KFC is currently facing a “conundrum” regarding a temporary replacement slogan.

“We know we can do it with a little help from our friends. And you’ll be hearing more from us on this soon...” she said.