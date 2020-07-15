Hungry partygoers in Australia inadvertently outed themselves to police thanks to a massive group order at KFC, leading to a huge fine for disobeying coronavirus guidance. On Friday, Chief Commissioner of Victoria Police Shane Patton spoke at a press conference about the “ridiculous” breaches of the stay-at-home order in Australia. He told the story of two paramedics who were grabbing a meal at KFC in Melbourne on Friday morning and noticed another pair of customers in the restaurant ordering 20 takeout meals at 1:30 am. The paramedics spoke to the employees at KFC. “Subsequently, there was a report made to us,” Patton said. “We got the registration number of that car and we followed through and went to that address.”

Darrian Traynor via Getty Images Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said the birthday party ended up costing the equivalent of about $18,000 in U.S. dollars.