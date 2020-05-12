Khloe TP'ing Kourtney's House Amid A Toilet Paper Shortage Is A New Kardashian Low

Some people can’t find toilet paper to buy, but Khloe Kardashian is out here wasting it for an extremely ill-timed prank targeting sister Kourtney Kardashian. No one has ever accused the KarJenner clan of being in step with the struggles of normal, non-famous types (see: “Kim, there are people that are dying” meme) but the family’s plummeted to a new level of yikes with their latest controversy during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Absolutely failing to read the room, Khloe and nephew Mason Disick decided to waste numerous rolls of toilet paper by TP’ing her sister’s mansion in Calabasas, California, over the weekend for an early Mother’s Day prank. Kourtney captured the aftermath on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, calling the move “actually genius” and promising revenge.

“So I haven’t had this much excitement in months. This is what Mason and KoKo do when they have a sleepover,” Kourtney said, laughing, as she panned the camera across her yard. Momager Kris Jenner later shared her reaction to the prank, while driving by the Poosh founder’s house. “Somebody got their house toilet papered last night,” she said on Instagram Stories. “Kourtney, who’d do you piss off?” Well, turns out, the entire internet, as people immediately called Khloe and Kourtney out for being insensitive, given that toilet paper is a precious commodity for many these days.

khloe kardashian deciding to teepee kourtneys house with rolls of toilet paper just shows obnoxious & selfish rich people are even during a pandemic 💀 — 🌶 (@yaboishadia) May 9, 2020

we’re in the middle of a pandemic and khloe tp’d kourtneys house while some people are literally struggling to find toilet paper in stores. the privilege jumped out— pic.twitter.com/jSPEmcIk4v — kaytee // nsfr (@givenchygng) May 9, 2020

Stores are limiting 1 pack of toilet paper per customer (when there’s any in stock). Meanwhile Khloe Kardashian is TPing her sister’s mansion pic.twitter.com/R9G3QJTzU1 — max (@meowiee_wowiee) May 10, 2020

You don’t know what the hell is going on in the world by wasting toilet paper like that. You’re a grown up woman, and you thought it was ok to waste toilet paper like that???? Are you serious? I’m soooooooo upset. I couldn’t find toilet paper for weeks. — k (@Ashely01177445) May 10, 2020

Sure, I’ve been struggling to find toilet paper anywhere but here is @khloekardashian TPing @kourtneykardash’s home. Sis, if you have THAT much toilet paper do you mind sending some my way??? — ˡ ᵉ ᵉ (@TheQueenHeel) May 10, 2020