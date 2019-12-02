Kid Rock ranted and made sexually explicit comments about TV talk show hosts Oprah Winfrey, Joy Behar and Kathie Lee Gifford onstage at his bar in Nashville, Tennessee, last week in video that is going viral, reported multiplemediaoutlets.
The rock singer shouted “fuck Oprah Winfrey” and said Winfrey and Behar “can suck dick sideways” in the footage that TMZ obtained and shared online Friday.
An audience member can be heard describing Rock, 48, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, as “blacked out” and “drunk as fuck” in the clip.
Rock’s comments in full:
I’m not a bad guy. I’m just an honest guy that says, ‘Hey, I don’t like Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar. They can suck dick sideways.’ Sorry, mom. The ‘Hey, you’re fuckin’ racist,’ I’m like, ‘You’re fuckin’ weird.’ And, ‘You call your people, I’ll call mine.’ Like, what? This is fuckin’ weird, right? Fuck Oprah Winfrey! Fuck Kathie Gifford! I’m 48 and I’m the guy that you want to be like, ‘Hey, I want Kid Rock on my side!’ I’m not the bad guy in the equation. I’m the fuckin’ guy you want, like, ‘Hey, he’s pretty cool.’ Oprah Winfrey is like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna get some white women to believe in this shit.’ Fuck her! She can suck dick sideways. And if you say that, you’re like, ‘Hey, well, pretty sure Kid Rock’s a racist.’ I’m like, OK, fine. Fuck off. Sideways.
The end of the clip appears to shows him being helped offstage by security staff at Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock ‘n’ Roll Steakhouse.
Check out TMZ’s video here:
It’s unclear what set Rock off on his rant.
But the singer, who is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, has previous beef with Behar, the co-host of “The View.”
Rock last year called Behar a “bitch” during a segment on Fox News’ flagship morning show “Fox & Friends.” Behar hit back on air: “This bitch and these bitches will be happy to have you on the show and have a beer.”
Check out Behar’s response here:
Rock has also previously criticized Winfrey. In 2008, he told Britain’s Independent newspaper that she “rubs me up the wrong way.”
“I just don’t believe her,” he said. “Maybe it’s because I’m not one of the 150 million brainwashed women who heed her every word.”
Rock’s representatives did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on the bar video. Winfrey, Behar and Gifford also have yet to comment on the clip.
But Rock himself appeared to address the incident on Twitter on Friday.
“My people tried to get me to do The Oprah Winfrey show years ago and her people wanted me to write down 5 reasons why I loved her and her show,” he wrote. “I said fuck that and her. End of story.”