Kid Rock ranted and made sexually explicit comments about TV talk show hosts Oprah Winfrey, Joy Behar and Kathie Lee Gifford onstage at his bar in Nashville, Tennessee, last week in video that is going viral, reported multiplemediaoutlets.

The rock singer shouted “fuck Oprah Winfrey” and said Winfrey and Behar “can suck dick sideways” in the footage that TMZ obtained and shared online Friday.

An audience member can be heard describing Rock, 48, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, as “blacked out” and “drunk as fuck” in the clip.

Rock’s comments in full:

I’m not a bad guy. I’m just an honest guy that says, ‘Hey, I don’t like Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar. They can suck dick sideways.’ Sorry, mom. The ‘Hey, you’re fuckin’ racist,’ I’m like, ‘You’re fuckin’ weird.’ And, ‘You call your people, I’ll call mine.’ Like, what? This is fuckin’ weird, right? Fuck Oprah Winfrey! Fuck Kathie Gifford! I’m 48 and I’m the guy that you want to be like, ‘Hey, I want Kid Rock on my side!’ I’m not the bad guy in the equation. I’m the fuckin’ guy you want, like, ‘Hey, he’s pretty cool.’ Oprah Winfrey is like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna get some white women to believe in this shit.’ Fuck her! She can suck dick sideways. And if you say that, you’re like, ‘Hey, well, pretty sure Kid Rock’s a racist.’ I’m like, OK, fine. Fuck off. Sideways.

The end of the clip appears to shows him being helped offstage by security staff at Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock ‘n’ Roll Steakhouse.

Check out TMZ’s video here: