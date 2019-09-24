Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Laughed At By Emmy Awards Audience

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner got laughs as presenters at the Emmy Awards on Sunday ― but the joke appeared to be on them.

The two were about to hand out the award for Outstanding Reality TV when Kim, the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, said: “Our family knows firsthand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves.”

Kendall then chimed in: “Telling their stories unfiltered and unscripted.”

The audience could be heard laughing at their spiel.

Some outlets also reported that the two appeared annoyed at the reaction, but that isn’t so clear on the replay...