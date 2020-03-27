Kim Kardashian Asks Fans For Quarantine Tips And It Goes South Quickly

Crowdsourcing for coronavirus quarantine tips during a Taylor Swift feud? Kim Kardashian should’ve known better. The reality TV star put out the call to her millions of followers for family-friendly ways to pass the stay at home days, as the entire Kardashian-West crew remains in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. The mother of four shared a sweet photo of herself, husband Kanye West, and their children: daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 2; and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 10 months, on Wednesday. She made a simple request in the caption. “What is everyone doing to keep your kids entertained???” Kardashian wrote. “As a family we are social distancing but need some fun ideas of what to do! Any suggestions would help!”

While some Kardashian followers earnestly offered tips like starting a garden or logging in some hours on TikTok, many took the opportunity to virtually drag the makeup mogul for mistreating Swift. The two stars this week reignited their yearslong feud after full footage of a phone call between Swift and Kanye West was leaked, featuring a discussion of a controversial lyric from West’s 2016 track “Famous.”

Swift and Kardashian have since blamed each other for making us all devote precious attention to celebrities fighting during a global health crisis. Kardashian said she was “mortified” and accused Swift of playing the victim, while the pop star said the leaked footage proved she was “telling the truth the whole time.”

Christopher Polk/MTV1415 via Getty Images Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.

So, of course Kardashian’s simple quarantine question reopened the floodgates for Swifties everywhere to unleash their unfiltered opinions. “Teach them how to illegally record phone conversations and then edit them to fit your self-serving narrative,” one person snarked. “Watch Miss Americana to see the damage you have done to certain people’s mental health,” another added, referencing Swift’s recent Netflix documentary, which explores the impact of the feud on the star’s psyche. “Maybe discuss with the consequences of lying and how important it is to tell people the truth,” a different follower commented. “You know, set the example, never mind.” The comments section was also filled with angry claims that Kardashian was deleting pro-Swift messages.

Getty Images