Kim Kardashian Is Elle Woods In 'Legally Blonde'-Inspired Halloween Video

As we all know, Kim Kardashian’s social media prowess gives fans’ endorphins. Endorphins make you happy. Happy people just don’t kill their husbands. They just don’t! In light of Halloween, the reality TV star recreated the Harvard University admissions video made by Elle Woods featured in the classic 2001 film, “Legally Blonde” and shared the goods on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Elle Woods Harvard Video Essay pic.twitter.com/PNMBs2dl0C — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 31, 2019

Like Woods, who was played in the movie by Reese Witherspoon, Kardashian rocks sparkly bikinis, takes a stand with her sorority sisters against chafing, and explains to imagined Harvard Law admissions officers that she’s an ideal candidate for their upcoming class. “Oh! Hi! I’m Elle Woods and for my admissions essay I am going to tell all of you at Harvard why I’m going to be an amazing lawyer,” says Kardashian as the video begins. We’re sure Elle herself would be the most honored.