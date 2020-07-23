Kim Kardashian Speaks Out On Kanye West's 'Complicated' Life With Bipolar Disorder

Kim Kardashian West has spoken out publicly for the first time after husband Kanye West shared a series of erratic and concerning tweets earlier this week.

On Wednesday, the reality TV star shared an emotional Instagram Story where she talks candidly about the rapper’s “complicated and painful” life with bipolar disorder.

“I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health,” she wrote, adding that she felt she should say something because “of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

She said that she and her family are “powerless.” Since West is not a minor, he has to be the one to “engage in the process of getting help,” Kardashian West said.