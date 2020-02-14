Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Kids' Playroom And It's Jaw-Dropping

The reality show star showed off their extravagant space in an Instagram story Wednesday, proving once again that the rich are different from you and me . (See the clip below.)

Kim Kardashian isn’t playing when it comes to her children’s playroom.

In the video, Kardashian notes that people often say her house is “so minimal” but then quickly dispels that notion. Turns out, her kids with husband Kanye West — North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago 2, and Psalm, 9 months — have a veritable FAO Schwarz at their disposal.

Dolls, instruments, crayons, costumes and stuffed animals live in harmony with a performance stage, pretend ice cream parlour, and grocery store complete with a cash register to scan the items. You know, so the kids can practice for the shopping trips they conceivably may never have to take.

“This is where my kids have fun,” Mama KK declares.