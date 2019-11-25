Kim Kardashian and Aussie comedian Magda Szubanski star in the new Uber Eats ad, and if the internet is to be consulted on the hilarious promo, this is “the duo we never knew that we needed”.

The snappy clip promoting the food delivery service shows Magda adopting her famous Kath and Kim persona, Sharon Strzelecki, as she chats with the Kim we weren’t expecting.

“Tonight, I’ll be eating pesto gnocchi and garlic bread to keep me carbed up,” begins Magda’s Sharon.

“Tonight, I’ll be eating a chicken schnitty with chips and chicken salt,” adds Kim.