Kim Kardashian and Aussie comedian Magda Szubanski star in the new Uber Eats ad, and if the internet is to be consulted on the hilarious promo, this is “the duo we never knew that we needed”.
The snappy clip promoting the food delivery service shows Magda adopting her famous Kath and Kim persona, Sharon Strzelecki, as she chats with the Kim we weren’t expecting.
“Tonight, I’ll be eating pesto gnocchi and garlic bread to keep me carbed up,” begins Magda’s Sharon.
“Tonight, I’ll be eating a chicken schnitty with chips and chicken salt,” adds Kim.
As both celebs (who are wearing netball bibs) receive their orders, they brand the delivery as a “nice” result. However, Sharon takes it upon herself to correct the US star on her pronunciation, because we all know she’s made the “noice” line her very own.
“Kim, I don’t mean to be rude, but it’s actually pronounced noice,” she tells her.
Despite Sharon’s best efforts, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star struggles to nail the Aussie word,
Nonetheless, it makes for hilarious viewing and fans are loving the surprise celebrity collaboration.
However, other fans had some questions around Kim’s talent fees and the editing of the ad.
Uber Eats confirmed on Monday that the shoot took place in LA over multiple days, with more than 100 people on set including the Keeping Up With The Kardashians crew.
Previous stars who’ve featured in the company’s Tonight I’ll Be Eating (TIBE) campaign include Rebel W@ilson, Ruby Rose, Rafael Nadal and Naomi Watts.