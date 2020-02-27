Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Brawl On 'KUWTK' And It's Bananas

Kim Kardashian and her eldest sister, Kourtney, appear to throw down in a Season 18 trailer for “ Keeping Up with the Kardashians ,” posted Tuesday. (See the full clip below.)

Now that Tyson Fury has defeated Deontay Wilder for the heavyweight championship, America has another big fight to look forward to.

The two get physical at the end of the drama-packed 30-second preview. The clip shows Kourtney pointing and throwing something at Kim. Kourtney then lunges at Kim, who falls to the ground. The video cuts to an upright Kim, who warns her sister, “Don’t ever come at me like that again.”

And then it’s on. The siblings clash before the camera quickly cuts away. You didn’t think they would give away the outcome, did you? Did they start throwing hands? Grapple in the ground game?

Given that Kim is reportedly 2 inches taller than Kourtney, we would give the most famous Kardashian the probable edge in punching reach.

The two sisters had tension last season over Kourtney withholding information on the show, and the eldest Kardashian said she would curtail her appearances. But she definitely made her presence felt in the new trailer.

Earlier this month, Kim K said on the podcast “All’s Fair” that her relationship with Kourtney gets “a little violent,” according to People.

“It gets a lot worse before it gets better,” she said. “But you know, we’re a really close family. It all works out.”

Awww. Now in the meantime, you two, go to your corners and wait for the bell.

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” now on Thursdays on E!, premieres March 26.