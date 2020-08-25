Kimberly Guilfoyle's 'Kool-Aid Sermon' At RNC Sets Twitter Alight

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a Trump campaign official and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, blasted Democrats and endorsed President Donald Trump in a Republican National Convention speech Monday night that set Twitter alight.

Slamming what she called the “radical” agenda of Democrats in a forceful address that was, at times, shouted, Guilfoyle condemned former Vice President Joe Biden, his running mate Senator Kamala Harris and others on their side of the aisle as “socialists” who “want to destroy this country and everything that we have fought for and hold dear.”

“They want to steal your liberty, your freedom, they want to control what you see and think and believe so that they can control how you live,” she said.

Guilfoyle, formerly a Fox News host, also invoked her own family history, reflecting on her mother’s life as a teacher in Puerto Rico and her father, “also an immigrant,” who was born in Ireland. (Puerto Ricans are US citizens.)

She lauded Trump as the “law and order president” who created what she called the “greatest economy the world has ever known.” She concluded her speech with an impassioned cry: “Ladies and gentlemen, leaders and fighters for freedom and liberty for the American dream: The best. Is yet. To come.”

Critics had a lot to say about the speech’s propaganda-like content and its all-caps delivery: