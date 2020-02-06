Kirk Douglas Tributes Pour In After Legendary Actor Dies At 103

Social media was inundated with homages to Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas on Wednesday after his family confirmed that the actor had died at 103 years old.

In a statement to People, actor Michael Douglas announced his father’s death “with tremendous sadness.”

“To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to,” he wrote.

The elder Douglas featured in 80 movies over a career that endured for more than half a century. He is known for roles in classic films such as “Spartacus,” “Paths of Glory” and “The Bad And The Beautiful,” and claimed three Academy Award nominations and an honorary Oscar.