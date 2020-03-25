Everybody knows the name of “Cheers” alum Kirstie Alley again after the conservative actor praised President Donald Trump on Twitter Monday. (Trump acknowledged her flattery on Tuesday morning.)

“I wanted to thank you for ur recent decorum, sincerity, & care towards us,” she wrote in the sappy “Dear Mr. President” tweet. “You’re taking charge & leading in a manner needed & wanted for this country. I highly commend you for ur boundless energy & willingness to solve problems.”

The “Look Who’s Talking” star’s timing amid Trump’s often-malignedhandling of the coronavirus pandemic stirred up lots of snide responses on Twitter. (And she answered back. See that at the bottom.)