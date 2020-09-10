Kirstie Alley Slams Oscars Diversity Standards: 'You People Have Lost Your Minds'

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Kirstie Alley delivered a fiery rebuke of efforts to boost diversity within the Oscars race, blasting a series of reforms as “dictatorial” and “anti-artist.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which oversees the Oscars, on Tuesday announced new standards to improve the inclusion of underrepresented groups, including women, people of colour, LGBTQ folks and disabled people. The standards will apply to films competing for Best Picture starting in 2024.

In order to be eligible, a film must meet at least two out of four standards involving representation on-screen, behind the scenes, among industry access opportunities via the film’s studio/distributor, and in publicity or distribution efforts.

The announcement has drawn a mixedresponse so far. Few people, however, were quite as incensed as Alley. One of Hollywood’s most outspoken conservatives, the actor slammed the standards as a “disgrace to artists everywhere” on Twitter.

“Can you imagine telling Picasso what had to be in his fucking paintings,” the star of ‘Cheers’ and ‘Look Who’s Talking’ wrote on Tuesday, according to Entertainment Tonight. “You people have lost your minds. Control artists, control individual thought .. OSCAR ORWELL.”

By Wednesday, Alley had deleted the tweet, claiming it was a “poor analogy” and “misrepresented my viewpoint.” She clarified her criticism of the new Best Picture standards, instead likening them to “MANDATED ARBITRARY percentages relating to hiring human beings in any business.”