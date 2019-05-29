Kit Harington Checks Into Facility To Seek Help For ‘Personal Issues’ Following Game Of Thrones Finale

Kit Harington has checked into a wellness retreat to work on “personal issues”, a rep for the Game Of Thrones star has confirmed. The 32-year-old British actor began treatment at a facility in Connecticut several weeks ago, according to reports.

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Kit Harington

In a statement, his representative said: “Kit has decided to utilise this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.” Kit played Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones, which came to an end last week after eight hugely successful seasons. A documentary about the show, The Last Watch, was released on Sunday and showed the star in tears when he learned about his character’s fate.

In a recent interview Kit spoke of “a huge heave of emotion” after filming the final scenes. He told Variety: “You have these in-jokes, and these relationships that thrive for eight years. “That’s a long time for those jokes to be going, and they never felt old or tired. In the last season, I was like, these are getting tired now. “And I think they got tired because we could see the end coming. “That’s a way of emotionally detaching from something: relationships very slightly starting to strain, just on the edges, just frayed.”

HBO Kit as Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones

In another interview with Esquire, Kit discussed how he broke down while filming his final scenes in the fantasy series. “The final day of shooting, I felt fine… I felt fine… I felt fine… Then I went to do my last shots and started hyperventilating a bit,” he said. “Then they called, ‘Wrap!’ And I just fucking broke down. It was this onslaught of relief and grief about not being able to do this again.” Earlier this month Kit’s co-star Maisie Williams discussed how she felt pressure to pretend “that everything is fine” whilst growing up in the public eye.