Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington has reacted to the news that he’s the only member of the show’s cast and crew to receive a Golden Globes nomination for its divisive final season.

It’s fair to say that when the history books look back at Game Of Thrones, its final series won’t be remembered as a high point, so we can’t say we were totally surprised to see that it hadn’t swept the board when the Golden Globes announced their contenders for next year’s awards on Monday.

However, we did expect them to pull in more than one nomination, which went to Kit Harington in the Best Actor In A TV Drama category, for his portrayal of Jon Snow in the last episodes of Game Of Thrones.

“I’m the ‘loner Throner,’ it seems,” he joked to The Hollywood Reporter shortly after the nominations were announced. “I just imagine myself sitting down at a table all by myself as the ‘loner Throner!’”