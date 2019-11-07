Kiwi Politician Drops 'OK Boomer' Retort At Heckling Rival

A New Zealand politician jeered a 25-year-old rival after she used her age to make a point about climate change and elicited a stinging remark that’s now going viral.

Green Party member of Parliament Chlöe Swarbrick was heckled by a National Party MP on Tuesday less than a minute into her address on the country’s efforts to combat the climate crisis, reported New Zealand’s Stuff website.

“In the year 2050, I will be 56 years old. Yet, right now, the average age of this 52nd parliament is 49 years old,” she said, before being interrupted.

“OK Boomer,” Swarbrick quickly fired back, before continuing with her speech.

Check out the video here: