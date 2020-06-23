Confederate Flag-Waving Trump Supporter Praises KKK, Vows To Teach Hate

A woman decked out in one of President Donald Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” caps waved a Confederate flag at a Black Lives Matter protest in Branson, Missouri, on Sunday while she praised the Ku Klux Klan and vowed to teach hate to her grandchildren.

“I’m teaching them to fuckin’ hate all of you people,” the woman, identified by the Springfield News-Leader as Kathy Bennett, said Sunday evening. “I will teach my grandkids to hate you all.”

She spoke from the bed of a pickup, then climbed up into it to wave the flag, raise a fist and call out, “KKK belief!”

Actor and musician Ice T was among the many to share footage of the woman: