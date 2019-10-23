Kmart is having a doomed-if-you-do, doomed-if-you-don’t dilemma after pulling a child bride costume from shelves across Australia.

The retail giant’s move comes after a mum Shannon B created a change.org petition, with 200 signatures, to get rid of the “beyond inappropriate and offensive” dress-up piece.

A counterpetition was also launched on Tuesday night, with more than 1500 signatures demanding Kmart put the dress back on shelves.

“Each year, 12 million children (girls as young as 6 years old - the same size as this “costume”) are sold or married off by their family without their consent. That’s one million child marriages per month!” Shannon said in the original petition.

“That equates to 23 children every minute or 1 child every 2 minutes. If this continues, 150 million more children will be married by the year 2030.



“Child marriage means child abuse and torture in its worst forms - paedophilia, child rape, child slavery, child sex trafficking.”

