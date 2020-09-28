Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life. If you’re after a video to get you through the back-at-work blues, this one would be it. On Monday the Australian Reptile Park released a cute clip of three koala joeys receiving their first health checks, and we have one word for what we saw: adorable. Ash, Anna and Twiggy – who are the eldest of nine joeys born this breeding season – were seen getting their weight checked on a special branch before carers had a thorough look over for any cuts or sores.

The New South Wales-based zoo said it was important to begin these health checks as the trio will soon start climbing and jumping between trees without their mother and they mustn’t hurt themselves in the process. “It’s more important now than ever that our koalas are receiving the best care they can,” Australian Reptile Park Director, Tim Faulkner said in a statement provided to HuffPost Australia. “Our koalas are a big part of our family here, and sadly after the devastating bushfires Australia faced, population numbers in the wild have drastically reduced. Koalas are one of Australia’s most iconic animals, and it’s up to us to ensure that they’re around for future generations to come. “Thankfully, all of our nine joeys are growing up happy and healthy with their mums and will thrive under the care of our passionate koala keepers.”

The Australian Reptile Park Koala joeys receive their first health check at the Australian Reptile Park.

In June a government-based inquiry said koalas may go extinct in the wild in NSW without urgent action to protect their habitat. In a sweeping report, a bipartisan committee of lawmakers found the koala could be locally extinct by 2050 due to ongoing habitat loss linked to agriculture, mining and forestry. The authors also zeroed in on a bevy of other threats, namely severe drought exacerbated by climate change. The report focuses on the devastation wrought by a series of bushfires that scorched more than 183,889 square kilometres after burning for nearly six months. More than a billion animals were estimated to have perished in the fires, including at least 5,000 koalas.