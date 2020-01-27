Los Angeles Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash

NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday. The former Los Angeles Laker, nicknamed “Black Mamba,” was 41.

His 13-year-old daughter Gianna was reportedly among the helicopter’s other four passengers, who were all confirmed dead. The identities of the other crash victims have not yet been confirmed.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed a S-76 helicopter crashed “under unknown circumstances.” The FAA said it will investigate the crash, as will the National Transportation Safety Board.

Bryant, who was married to wife Vanessa for more than 18 years, was the father of four daughters.

A spokesperson for Bryant did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Bryant entered the league in 1996 right after he graduated from high school and played for the Lakers for 20 seasons. He was a five-time NBA champion, helping the Lakers win titles in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2010.

The 18-time NBA All-Star was named league MVP in 2008. He also won two Olympic gold medals for men’s basketball.

The basketball star, who retired from the Lakers in 2016, ranks at No. 4 on the NBA’s all-time points leaders, with 33,643 points. Bryant tweeted his congratulations to Laker LeBron James on Saturday, after James’ total points passed Bryant’s, putting James in the No. 3 spot. It was Bryant’s last tweet.