As news of Kobe Bryant’sshock death spread on Sunday, tributes poured in for the former Los Angeles Laker. Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, along with four others, according to multiple outlets. He was 41 years old and a father of four, leaving behind his wife, Vanessa.

Fellow NBA great Scottie Pippen said he was “stunned” over Bryant’s death. “Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day,” he tweeted. Philadelphia 76er Joel Embiid tweeted: “Man I don’t even know where to start. I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!! RIP LEGEND.”

My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 26, 2020

Tennis player Andy Murray’s Instagram story read: “This has hit me hard. Thinking of all his family, friends and colleagues.” Former England striker Gary Lineker wrote: “Oh no. How awful. One of the greatest sportsmen of our lifetime. Utterly tragic”, while current England forward Raheem Sterling wrote: “Rest easy Legend”. Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady said: “We miss you already Kobe”, while retired NBA star Dwyane Wade wrote: “Nooooooooooo God please No!”. Former sprinter Usain Bolt tweeted: “Still can’t believe @kobebryant.” Actress and television personality Whoopi Goldberg said Bryant was a “hero” to her family in a tribute on Twitter. “RIP Kobe, hero to many including my grandson, extraordinary athlete and always kind to me and my family. My deepest condolences to his family,” she said.

Actor Idris Elba wrote on Twitter: “Kobe is G. Will always be remembered. A sad day.” Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles posted a photo of the US gymnastics team with Bryant, saying: “Rest in peace Kobe”. US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez paid tribute to Bryant and the other passengers of the helicopter. She said on Twitter: “Deeply shocked at the news of Kobe Bryant and four others lost today. Sending all my thoughts to their families and loved ones in this devastating moment.”

