The “ Keeping Up With The Kardashians ” star on Wednesday shared a photo of herself in a bodysuit on Instagram with the caption: “tryna fix your inner issues with a bad bitch.”

Kourtney Kardashian is not pregnant , but apparently would like to be.

In response, one follower asked Kardashian, the eldest of the Kardashian sisters, if she was pregnant.

Kardashian has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: Mason, 10; Penelope, 7; and Reign, 5.

Kardashian and Disick haven’t been a couple for years. Disick most recently has been linked to Sofia Richie, while Kardashian has been seen with Younes Bendjima.

Bendjima and Kardashian started dating in 2017 and split up in 2018, but sparked rumors of a rekindling at Kourtney’s Christmas Eve party this year when they were spotted together.

Perhaps a baby No. 4 is on the horizon for Kourt ― and Younes? But for now, according to Kourtney, she’s not adding to the Kardashian klan’s numbers.