Kourtney Kardashian Dismisses Backlash Over Friendship With 19-Year-Old TikTok Star

Instagram Reality star Kourtney Kardashian and TikTok influencer Addison Rae have become fast friends over the past few months.

Kourtney Kardashian brushed off criticism about her friendship with the famous TikTok influencer Addison Rae after the reality star shared photos of them hanging out over the weekend. While it’s not unusual for influencers and reality stars to become friends, it’s the age difference between the two that have Instagram users in a tizzy. Kardashian is 41, while Rae is just 19 years old. Kardashian ignited backlash on Sunday after posting a series of Instagram pictures of the duo posing side by side in a pool with the caption, “Two more days of summer.”

The photos aren’t really anything different from what they normally post together:

But people still voiced their opinions in the comments. “Is this friendship not weird with the age difference,” one person wrote, while another Instagram user commented, “What’s my girl doing with someone half her age tho.” Kardashian took time to respond to one post in particular, which said, “shes 41 and she’s hanging around with 19 year olds in swimming pools.” The Poosh founder breezily responded, “Do you suggest a better place? I’m looking for ideas...”

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram