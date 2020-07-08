Kourtney Kardashian Explains Why She Left The 'Toxic Environment' Of 'KUWTK'

Kourtney Kardashian is done keeping up ― for now. The eldest Kardashian sister revealed last year that she was stepping away from the family’s hit E! show, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” after over a decade of filming. The Poosh founder said at the time that she wanted to redirect her time and energy toward being a mom to her three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign. But in a new interview with Vogue Arabia, the reality star opened up more about why she decided to reduce her time in the limelight.

“I have been filming the show non-stop for 14 years,” she said. “I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was.” “Privacy is something I have come to value and finding that balance of private moments with being on a reality show is hard,” she said. “People have this misconception that I don’t want to work, which isn’t true. I am following my happiness and putting my energy into that which makes me happy.” Kourtney’s work ethic — or what her sisters saw as a lack of one — was a repeated storyline on the show, as was her unwillingness in later seasons to share too much on camera. Sisters Kim and Khloe have also hit out at Kourtney before for having “too many fucking boundaries” to film on the show. But Kourtney has said that there are certain conditions that would make her feel comfortable filming again.

Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images The Kardashians in November 2019.