Kourtney Kardashian Has Words For Fan Who Criticised Son's Appearance

Kourtney Kardashian will not stand for commenters coming after her children on social media.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star posted a photo of her youngest son, Reign, on Sunday after the family’s trip to Santa Ynez, California. In the first slide of the collection of pictures, the 4-year-old is pictured holding the reins of a horse.

Kardashian captioned the post, “A weekend away.” One commenter decided to elevate things to a hairy situation.

“She really need to cut his hair,” the social media troll wrote commented.