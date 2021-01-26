Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Dating Blink-182 Drummer Travis Barker

“Travis has liked her for a while. They’ve been dating for about a month or two,” an unnamed source told People . “They’ve been friends for a long time but it’s turned romantic.”

But Kardashian and Barker have reportedly taken their friendship to the next level after years of raising their families side by side.

The two have actually been longtime friends and neighbors in their gated Calabasas, California, community, and Barker has even appeared on a handful of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” episodes over the years.

And while we can only imagine that after seeing the news Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick is watching, waiting and quite possibly commiserating with anyone who’s witnessed a former flame move on, the romance between the Poosh princess and the tattooed rocker shouldn’t really come as a surprise.

As one Kardashian relationship sets, another rises: Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, multiple outlets reported over the weekend.

“Travis has always had an eye for Kourtney,” a separate source added to E! News. “The chemistry and flirtation has always been there. They have a lot in common, and Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent. He’s an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him. They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along. It’s going well, and they aren’t putting pressure on it being super serious at this point.”

Kardashian and Disick, who split in 2015 after nine years together, share three children: sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, as well as 8-year-old daughter Penelope.

Barker, meanwhile, shares two children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, whom he was married to for four years before officially going their separate ways in 2008.

Fans have long speculated that Kardashian and Barker were more than friends, as they’ve been spotted out and about together in recent years, but the musician shut down romance rumors back in 2019.

“Kourtney’s like a dear friend. That’s it,” Barker told People at the time. “I mean, I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, just friends.”

Over the weekend, Instagram sleuths suspected that something was definitely going down between the two after each shared similar photos from Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home on their separate social media accounts.

Barker also has been leaving flirty, but cryptic emojis on Kardashian’s Instagram posts as of late, further sending the rumor mill into overdrive.

As the future for the newly minted couple unfolds, perhaps we’ll even see it play out on-screen. The musician starred in his own reality series “Meet The Barkers” years before Kardashian and her family conquered the genre.