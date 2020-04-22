Kourtney Kardashian's 'Favourite' Birthday Gift From Rob Kardashian Was Extra Special

The reality TV star celebrated her 41st birthday over the weekend and was gifted a collection of records from Rob that once belonged to their father, the late Robert Kardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian’s music collection just got a whole lot bigger, courtesy of her brother Rob Kardashian.

“Favorite birthday present: @robkardashianofficial gave me all my dad’s old records,” Kourtney wrote on an Instagram story post showing off the old vinyls.

Kourtney said she also was surprised by a massive balloon arch put up by sister Khloé Kardashian in the likeness of Minnie Mouse on her birthday morning.

Kourtney’s family organised a socially distanced party of sorts, gathering friends and family members in cars outside of her house.

The cars were decorated with balloons and streamers, and the occupants blew party horns, sang and danced to celebrate Kourtney.

As you can see below, in videos from Kourtney and Khloé’s Instagram stories, even in lockdown this family goes above and beyond for birthdays.