Kris Jenner is attempting to excuse her daughter’s not-so-model behavior. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” momager appeared on SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy” with Andy Cohen on Monday to discuss ― and defend ― Kendall Jenner’s ill-advised decision to throw a packed early birthday party during a pandemic. COVID-19 cases have soared in recent weeks, with the US now reporting nearly 100,000 new cases per day; more than 230,000 Americans with the virus have died this year. But as Kris told Cohen, “We live our lives trying to just be really good people.” “We’re dealing with lots of people that have different opinions and all we can do is live our lives the best way we know how, and be responsible, and do the right thing. And we’re doing that exactly,” she said. “I am very sensitive to what’s going on, believe me. I’ve really tried so hard.”

Ok Kendall Jenner blowing out candles as a masked waiter holds her cake and tries to move out of the way was actually the scariest thing I saw on Halloween pic.twitter.com/o46ri7TJ9W — Nicholindz Cage (@lolzlindz) November 1, 2020

“At Kendall’s, everyone got tested before they walked in the door. And they had to wait, you know, a half an hour until the results were in,” the reality star added. “And everybody was tested before a few days before the, you know, Halloween. So we are really responsible and we make sure that everyone in our family and our closest friends are tested religiously.” “We do what we can, we try to follow the rules. And then if people are, you know, they’re commenting and they’re being critical, I can’t control that,” Kris said. Kendall came under fire over the weekend after photos emerged of the model, who turns 25 on November 3, partying with family and celebrity friends including The Weeknd, model Winnie Harlow, Scott Disick, Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith.

not Kendall Jenner hosting a birthday party with all these celebrities in attendance 💀 pic.twitter.com/xCCj5FHKnt — DEMI Documentary out now! (@ctrlovato) November 1, 2020

“Everyone was drinking and dancing on the outdoor terrace. It was a huge dance party,” an anonymous source told E! News of the bash, where “at least” 50 people were in attendance. While the backlash to Kendall’s party was inevitable, the model seemingly tried to prevent some of it, as a note seen at the celebration asked partygoers to forgo sharing photos on social media. Two of Kendall’s sisters, Kylie and Kim, were among the guests to break the rules and post. The supermodel herself even posted photos, though she turned off the comments on one of the posts on Instagram.

not all these celebs posting about wearing a mask, social distancing then showing up to kendall jenners party. eat the rich pic.twitter.com/NmPkOXaU1x — katie (@katiiestyles) November 1, 2020

The Kardashian-Jenner family recently faced a wave of criticism for a similar scenario, when family members and guests attended Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday party. Khloe Kardashian, who tested positive for coronavirus earlier this year, defended her sister’s actions during an appearance on “Ellen” last week. “I don’t really know the extent of [the backlash], but this year is a frustrating year,” Khloe told host Ellen DeGeneres. “I get it. I think there’s so many frustrations going on for everybody. But also it’s her 40th. This is something that she wanted to do for us. It was such a nice thing.” Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.