Kris Jenner Calls Former Security Guard's Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit 'Absurd'

A former security guard for Kris Jenner has filed a lawsuit against her and her daughter Kourtney Kardashian in which he claims he was the victim of sexual misconduct perpetrated by Jenner.

The security guard, Marc McWilliams, alleged that he was wrongfully terminated and accused both Jenner and Kardashian of sexual misconduct, retaliation and non-cooperation, according to documents obtained by E! News. McWilliams said that his work hours were cut and he was denied meal breaks; when he complained to the company who contracted him, he was fired.

As for the sexual misconduct allegations, McWilliams claims that Jenner made comments to him that were of a “sexual nature,” referencing his physicality and inquiring about his “sexual activities.”