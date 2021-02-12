Kristen Bell Corrects Commenter Who Says The Actor 'Can't F***ing Stand' Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are consistently open about the flaws in their relationship. But that doesn’t mean that things are going poorly.

For the couple, publicly airing their dirty laundry just means they’re being “honest,” Bell recently wrote in response to a commenter who thought the actor “couldn’t fucking stand” her husband.

“Every piece of news I see about them talks about how they just can’t fucking stand each other, constantly fight, now this dude is apparently objectifying her as well,” someone wrote on a Pop Culture Instagram about the couple, posted on Tuesday. “Just what’s the point? straight people are so tragic.”