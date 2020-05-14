Kristen Bell Gets Hands-On To Tackle Double Standards In Parenting

We’re here to guide you through the coronavirus lockdown. Check out HuffPost LIFE for daily tips, advice, how-tos and escapism.

Kristen Bell is fed up with double standards in parenting.

The “Frozen” star tackled the issue during an episode of her web series ”#Momsplaining With Kristen Bell” this week, questioning why her husband, Dax Shepard, is never asked about how he finds “balance” between work and parenting, and why men’s restrooms lack changing tables. She and Shepard share daughters Delta, 5, and Lincoln, 7.

Cindy Ord via Getty Images Actors Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell visit the SiriusXM Studios on February 25, 2019 in New York City.

Later in the episode, during a chat with guest star La Guardia Cross, Bell noted the double standard she faces as a working mom.

“Like, with my job, when I get interviewed and people say, like, ‘How do you balance it all?’” she said. “I don’t think anyone has ever asked my husband that question.”