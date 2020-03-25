Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard Are Waiving April Rent For Their Tenants

Kristen Bell is pulling an Eleanor Shellstrop and doing a forking good deed during the coronavirus pandemic.

HuffPost has confirmed with Bell’s publicist that she and husband Dax Shepard have decided to waive rent for the month of April for tenants living in buildings the couple owns in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, the actors own at least two residential buildings in the city and emailed tenants the good news over the weekend, a move that will hopefully help a few people who are experiencing financial hardships right now.