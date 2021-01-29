We’re barely over Emma Corrin’s stunning portrayal of Princess Diana, but already we’ve been treated to a first look at Kristen Stewart in character on the set of the upcoming biopic Spencer.

It was announced over the summer that Kristen would be playing the late royal in a new film set for release in 2022, which will centre around a weekend in 1990 when Diana decided she wanted to end her marriage to Prince Charles.

In other words... it pretty much picks up where the last series of The Crown left off.

On Wednesday afternoon, production company Neon shared the first image of the former Twilight star after being transformed into Princess Diana during filming.