Kristen Stewart On The Most Intimidating Part Of Portraying Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart is feeing the weight of portraying one of the most iconic figures of our time: the late Princess Diana.

The “Twilight” actor will take on the role of the former Lady Diana Spencer in the upcoming biopic “Spencer,” which starts production in January 2021.

The film takes place over a three-day period in which the Princess of Wales realises that her marriage to Prince Charles isn’t working, according to Deadline. “Spencer” is set at the Sandringham Estate, which is where the British royal family spends the Christmas holiday.

Stewart finds elements of the role particularly intimidating, she told InStyle magazine, for which she is the November 2020 cover star.

“The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it’s so, so distinct and particular,” the actor revealed. “I’m working on it now and already have my dialect coach.”