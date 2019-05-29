Kristen Stewart's Eyebrows Are Gone, And It's Quite The Look

Someone file a missing person’s report, because Kristen Stewart’s eyebrows are gone.

The “Personal Shopper” actress showed up to the Chanel’s Métiers d’Art show in Seoul, South Korea, wearing one of her boldest, riskiest looks yet ― bleached eyebrows.

The 29-year-old showed off two looks at the show. For one, she paired her bold brows with bright green eyeshadow, mismatched pink and yellow nails, long black boots and a black cross-body bag. She wore her blonde hair parted, with dark roots showing through.