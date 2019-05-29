Kristen Stewart's Eyebrows Are Gone, And It's Quite The Look

Someone file a missing person’s report, because Kristen Stewart’s eyebrows are gone.
The “Personal Shopper” actress showed up to the Chanel’s Métiers d’Art show in Seoul, South Korea, wearing one of her boldest, riskiest looks yet ― bleached eyebrows.
The 29-year-old showed off two looks at the show. For one, she paired her bold brows with bright green eyeshadow, mismatched pink and yellow nails, long black boots and a black cross-body bag. She wore her blonde hair parted, with dark roots showing through.
In other photos, she’s pictured wearing only a smoky eye ― sans green ― and wearing heels instead of boots.
Stewart kept her look fairly simple, wearing a white Chanel shirt with gauzy sleeves that she buttoned only at the collar and tucked into high-waisted black leather shorts.
The look feels almost as dramatic as when Stewart buzzed her hair in 2017.
Stewart recently rocked a daring red carpet look for the Met Gala’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme, which was inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on ‘Camp.’”
The actresses’ look was David Bowie-esque, featuring wild blond and red hair and white and orange brows.
Maybe we should’ve seen those bleached brows coming.