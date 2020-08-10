Kristen Wiig Opens Up About The 'Most Difficult Time' In Her Life

Mario Anzuoni / reuters Kristen Wiig spoke with InStyle about the“isolating experience” of trying IVF for three years.

Kristen Wiig opens up about motherhood and undergoing IVF in a candid new interview for InStyle’s September subscriber cover.

The ‘Saturday Night Live’ alum spoke with Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown about quarantining with her nine-month-old twins ― whom Wiig ultimately welcomed via surrogate ― and the “isolating experience” of trying IVF for three years.

Wiig said that she and her fiancé, Avi Rothman, have been essentially self-isolating with their children since January.

“We’re nesting, and we’re tired. Having two 9-month-olds is a lot!” the comedian said. “But they’re growing, and I can’t wait to see them every morning. It’s not all just lying around and smiling at babies, though.”

It was a long journey to get to the babies, as the ‘Bridesmaids’ star said that she and her partner went through a three-year, IVF-induced “haze” trying to conceive.

“Emotionally, spiritually, and medically, it was probably the most difficult time in my life. I wasn’t myself,” Wiig said.

“There are so many emotions that go with it — you’re always waiting by the phone and getting test results, and it was just bad news after bad news. Occasionally there would be a good month, but then it was just more bad news. There was a lot of stress and heartache.”

While Wiig said she wished she had opened up about IVF more, she “stopped talking about it entirely” in her own circle, “because I would get sad whenever someone asked. It was just part of my life.”

“It can be the most isolating experience,” she added.

Prior to confirming she and Rotham, who got engaged in August 2019, had welcomed twins earlier this year, the “Ghostbusters” actor hinted at motherhood during a guest appearance on “SNL.”

“I don’t know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life,” Wiig said during a Mother’s Day episode released during quarantine. “But this year I’m feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love,” she continued. “I’m so thankful for all the things she’s taught me, preparing me to be a mom myself.”