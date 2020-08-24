‘Wonder Woman 1984’ director Patty Jenkins has already revealed that one new villain is partly inspired by Donald Trump. Meow, it’s time for Cheetah.

The second official trailer for the upcoming film finally revealed Kristen Wiig’s transformation from Barbara Minerva to comic villain Cheetah. Jenkins and the cast unveiled the new trailer Saturday during the DC FanDome online event.

Here is Wiig’s previous look in the film.