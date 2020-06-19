The “Saturday Night Live” alum and “Ghostbusters” star welcomed twins with fiancé Avi Rothman via a surrogate earlier in the year, her rep confirmed to HuffPost on Thursday.

The actor hinted at motherhood last month, Us Weekly noted.

“I don’t know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life,” Wiig said during a guest-host return to “SNL” for a quarantine Mother’s Day episode. “But this year I’m feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I’m so thankful for all the things she’s taught me, preparing me to be a mom myself.”