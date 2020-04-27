Kristin Cavallari And Jay Cutler Divorcing After 10 Years Together

Jason Kempin via Getty Images Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced Sunday that they are divorcing after 10 years of marriage.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are calling it quits after a decade together. The reality TV star and the former NFL player jointly announced on Instagram Sunday afternoon that they are getting a divorce. “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” Cavallari captioned a solemn photo of the two walking away from the camera. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.” Cutler shared the same message on his own account alongside a photo of the former couple in happier times.

Cavallari, 33, and Cutler, 36, wed in 2013 after dating for years. They share three children together: sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, as well as a daughter, Saylor, who is 4. Their marriage has been a fixture on the “Laguna Beach” alum’s E! reality series “Very Cavallari,” which concluded its third season in March. While the show centered on Cavallari’s growing jewellery line Uncommon James, it also at times touched on the couple’s marital struggles.

“Jay has been great, yes. From the outside, like, things are so perfect and things are so great,” she said during a “low point” in their relationship during the second season. “But actually, like, they’re not. And that sucks. It sucks. That’s the thing, though, with marriage — it’s ups and downs.” “There’s no such thing as a perfect relationship. Jay and I have problems — I’ve always been very vocal about that,” she continued. “We have to work at our relationship. … We definitely have issues.”