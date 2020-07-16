Kristin Chenoweth Tears Up As She Recalls Her Time With Naya Rivera On 'Glee'

A visibly emotional Kristin Chenoweth urged fans “not to lose hope” as she paid tribute to fellow actor Naya Rivera, who was found dead this week. On Tuesday, Chenoweth posted an Instagram story video in which she recalled her time on the “Glee” set with Rivera. “A long time ago, I was invited to be a guest star on a show called ‘Glee.’ I had the honour of meeting all my babies, those kids who still make me proud,” said the actor and singer, who played struggling thespian April Rhodes in five episodes of the musical comedy series. “With Naya gone, I know how that hurts them. She was such a sweet, sweet child.”

“To see her sitting with her baby really just gets me,” she added, referring to a photo she shared Monday of Rivera and her 4-year-old son, Josey Dorsey.