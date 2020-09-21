Tormund From Game Of Thrones Doesn't Look Like This Anymore

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Eat your heart out, Brienne.

Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju has revealed on Instagram that Tormund Giantsbane has got himself into a hairy situation — or rather, less hairy.

The former Wildling and president of the Brienne of Tarth fan club is apparently ditching his signature red beard for a wildly different look.

Here was Hivju on the show: