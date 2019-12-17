Kumail Nanjiani's Wife Had The Best Response To His New Super Ripped Look

Writer and producer Emily V. Gordon seems to be getting a big kick out of people’s reactions to her husband Kumail Nanjiani’s new physique.
Nanjiani, who co-wrote the Oscar-nominated 2017 romantic comedy “The Big Sick” with Gordon (which was based on their love story) debuted his new, super jacked body on Instagram Monday.
In the caption of his post, the 41-year-old comedian said that a year ago he decided to “transform” his look for his role as Kingo in the upcoming Marvel movie “The Eternals,” which also stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Salma Hayek.
And being that most people are accustomed to seeing Nanjiani in his role as the snarky software engineer Dinesh Chugtai on HBO’s “Silicon Valley,” most were pretty stunned to see him absolutely shredded.
This includes Jarett Wieselman, a senior editor at Buzzfeed, who posted he was “not prepared” for Nanjiani‘s action star bod.
So Gordon decided to have a little fun with the collective shock by responding to Wieselman with this little gem:
“Get fucking prepared, dude,” she wrote.
And Gordon, 40, did not stop there.
Needless to say, people loved Gordon’s quip.
Gordon also reassured the people of Twitter that although her hubby may have changed physically, he’s still the same guy he’s always been.
As for Nanjiani, he decided to keep things real in his Instagram post Monday while debuting his new bod.
“I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless,” Nanjiani said in his post. “But I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are.”
Nanjiani went on to explain that he would have never been able to obtain this kind of build if he “didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world.”
He added:
“I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. “
So, from all of us (including Gordon): Thanks, Disney!