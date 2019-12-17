Kumail Nanjiani's Wife Had The Best Response To His New Super Ripped Look

Writer and producer Emily V. Gordon seems to be getting a big kick out of people’s reactions to her husband Kumail Nanjiani’s new physique.

Nanjiani, who co-wrote the Oscar-nominated 2017 romantic comedy “The Big Sick” with Gordon (which was based on their love story) debuted his new, super jacked body on Instagram Monday.

In the caption of his post, the 41-year-old comedian said that a year ago he decided to “transform” his look for his role as Kingo in the upcoming Marvel movie “The Eternals,” which also stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Salma Hayek. And being that most people are accustomed to seeing Nanjiani in his role as the snarky software engineer Dinesh Chugtai on HBO’s “Silicon Valley,” most were pretty stunned to see him absolutely shredded.

This includes Jarett Wieselman, a senior editor at Buzzfeed, who posted he was “not prepared” for Nanjiani‘s action star bod.

I WAS NOT PREPARED pic.twitter.com/koTNWuS6g0 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) December 16, 2019

So Gordon decided to have a little fun with the collective shock by responding to Wieselman with this little gem: “Get fucking prepared, dude,” she wrote.

Get fucking prepared, dude. — Emily V Gordon (@emilyvgordon) December 16, 2019

And Gordon, 40, did not stop there.

I do, in fact, feel like a winner. — Emily V Gordon (@emilyvgordon) December 16, 2019

Needless to say, people loved Gordon’s quip.

EMILY, OH MY GOD, EMILY — nicole🌐 (@nnicoIee) December 16, 2019

Do you just text thank you to Kevin Feige every day? — David Justice (@DavidJusticePho) December 16, 2019

Gordon also reassured the people of Twitter that although her hubby may have changed physically, he’s still the same guy he’s always been.

My husband works hard for every role he takes, but he's worked hard in many new ways for this one. I'm so proud of him. I always have been.

Also, we spent the majority of this past weekend playing Borderlands 3 so don't think he's changed too much. https://t.co/AzlrdgXtHX — Emily V Gordon (@emilyvgordon) December 16, 2019

As for Nanjiani, he decided to keep things real in his Instagram post Monday while debuting his new bod. “I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless,” Nanjiani said in his post. “But I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon attend the world premiere of "Men in Black: International" in June.